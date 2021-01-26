WENATCHEE — Bail was set at $500,000 on Monday for an East Wenatchee man accused of kidnapping an ex-girlfriend.
Authorities say Trey Michael Haberlock, 19, allegedly kidnapped the 20-year-old woman late Thursday evening from the Wenatchee area and then assaulted her during a car ride to and from Ellensburg, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Haberlock was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and threats to harm/kill. In a preliminary hearing Monday in Chelan County Superior Court, Judge Lesley Allan set bail at $500,000.
Minutes from the hearing indicated that Chelan County prosecutors may pursue a charge of second-degree assault, rather than first-degree assault. Prosecutors must file charges by 5 p.m. Wednesday or release Haberlock from custody.
The alleged victim told a Chelan County deputy that she agreed to meet with Haberlock about 10:30 p.m. in the Wenatchee area, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. She told the deputy that Haberlock forced her into his car, threatened her with a knife, stole her phone to prevent her from calling for help, and struck her with his fist multiple times over the next 6.5 hours, the affidavit said.
Haberlock is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.