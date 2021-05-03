Bambino Buddy Baseball offers players with special needs a chance at bat

EAST WENATCHEE — Andrew Moshe ran toward first base in lockstep with his buddy, Kaiden Vines, earning a base hit and kicking off the Bambino Buddy Baseball team’s fourth game of the season.
The program is a division of Eastmont Youth Baseball specifically for athletes with special needs. They’re paired with a buddy who plays along with them, building skills and confidence.
The idea was brought to the valley by Shannon Cox, whose son first started to play it when they lived in Virginia a decade ago.
“I was the one who came to Eastmont Youth Baseball and asked if they’d ever heard of it,” she said. “They hadn’t but they were willing to listen and hear me out. They were completely on board and helped to do all the background work to get it set up.”
The division was going to start its inaugural season last year but was canceled due to the pandemic.
“So we’re so very thankful to be able to have it this year and be able to have this opportunity for kids in the valley,” Cox said.
The division has two teams with a total of 13 players, but Cox expects it grows as the area comes out of the pandemic and awareness around the sport grows, she said.
Several area high schools have begun offering unified sports over the past few years but this is one of the first organized recreational programs of its kind in Eastern Washington, Cox said.
“I know there are a lot more kids with special needs in the valley and I would love to see us grow to have four, five, six teams,” she said.
Most of the division’s current players haven’t played baseball before, so it’s been a new experience for them and their parents, Cox said.
“One player on the team has played baseball before and that’s it, so this is brand new for all of the kids,” she said. “It’s amazing for the parents. They’ve never been able to sit in the stands to cheer their kid on.”
One of those parents is Chris Rice, whose son John plays in the division.
“This is his first experience with a baseball team,” she said. “It means a lot to him and I think he feels successful. Everybody here is celebrated.”
A big part of that enjoyment comes from John’s relationship with his buddy, Rice said.
“They’re a great match,” she said. “He can feel more independent having her by his side than me by his side. They’re both part of the team.”
The buddy-player camaraderie is always one of the most rewarding outcomes of this kind of program, Cox said.
“The progress, even from game one to game two, their confidence is building, the smiles on their faces,” she said. “And the buddies are coming up and saying ‘thank you for letting me be a part of this.’”
And there’s no sport better than baseball to make it happen, Cox said.
“Baseball is America’s favorite pastime and then you offer it into this community and make it available to them — it just makes it sweeter,” she said.