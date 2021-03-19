OLYMPIA — The state Department of Agriculture is asking residents and farmers to keep an eye out for Japanese beetles, the latest invasive pest posing a threat to local crops.
The beetle, which feeds on roses, grapes, apples, hops and turf grasses, among other plants, was discovered in traps in Sunnyside and Grandview last year, prompting concern.
It’s the first time the beetles were found so far inland, according to a WSDA news release issued Thursday. Previously they only had been found at ports and other entryways into the state.
If Japanese beetles were to become established, it would have trade and economic impacts in addition to direct damage to numerous state crops.
WSDA issued a pest alert at the time. On March 1, a Grandview resident further reported the Japanese beetles had devoured her roses the previous summer and provided photos showing flowers covered with the pests. She reported picking off as many as 75 beetles from her roses in a single day.
The agency and Washington State University have scheduled an educational webinar at 9 a.m. April 1 in the hopes of getting help in identifying where else the beetle might be located.
Sightings, including those from last year, can be reported online at agr.wa.gov/beetles, by emailing PestProgram@agr.wa.gov, or calling 1-800-443-6684.
The website also includes information about identifying the pests.
The hope, said WSDA officials, is the public will be key in tracking the pest.
“Last year’s Asian giant hornet project proved that the public can play a game-changing role in detecting and eradicating invasive species,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist said. “Japanese beetle poses every bit as much of a threat to farms and gardens as the Asian giant hornet. This is another case where the public can have a profound impact on the success of this detection and eradication project by reporting what they see in their communities.”