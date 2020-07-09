CHELAN — Two families, total strangers before Tuesday, are now inextricably linked after a Jet Ski accident and subsequent rescue on Lake Chelan.
The Cofflers of Bellevue and the Vandels of Leavenworth are hoping for the best as staff at Central Washington Hospital works to preserve the life of Jeff Coffler, a 59-year-old senior software engineer with Microsoft.
Lake Chelan was Plan B for the Cofflers. Prior to COVID-19, they were going to visit Disneyland and then Hawaii, Kathleen Coffler said Thursday. When pandemic restrictions hit, they opted for the familiar Lake Chelan.
“It was just supposed to be ‘get out of the house,’” Kathleen Coffler said. “We haven’t been out of the house in forever.”
They rented Jet Skis Tuesday from Jet Skis Ahoy, as they’ve done on many of their trips to the lake. Jeff and Kathleen rode an older model and their 18-year-old twins, Jacob and Noah, rode newer, faster models.
“It started out just fine,” Kathleen Coffler said with a heavy sigh in a telephone interview. “I just keep second-guessing myself, wishing I’d said ‘I don’t really want to go out’ because I wasn’t thrilled about it anyways. I’m not much of a water person.”
Jeff and Kathleen married in 1995 but joke that they wed in 1997 thanks to a typo on their wedding photos. They met in New Hampshire while working for Digital Equipment Corporation. The company had a hiking club that they both joined. That’s how they got to know each other. Now a shared love of theater is their top interest.
The twins went off on their own Tuesday. Kathleen and Jeff weren’t on the water for too long before Kathleen suggested heading in. But it was still early, around 2:15 p.m. or so, and they decided to stay on the lake a little longer.
“‘How about we go to that house?’ That’s what I believe he said,” Kathleen Coffler said. Jeff steered the Jet Ski sharply to the right.
“On that turn, it was so abrupt that we both toppled right off and into the water,” Kathleen Coffler said.
Jeff was still awake but his life jacket wasn’t on tight and wasn’t doing much to keep his head above water. She got to the Jet Ski first but they weren’t able to get Jeff back onto the boat.
“At that point it was very clear that we needed some help,” Kathleen Coffler said.
She waived for a boat. One zipped by, but didn’t stop. This created more wake and made it more difficult to keep Jeff Coffler above water.
Kathleen Coffler grew tired but held on as Jeff went unconscious. She eventually got the attention of a woman riding a Jet Ski, who helped keep Jeff above water.
The three soon caught the eye of a nearby family on a boat.
“We realized something was wrong so we all — my husband, my step-son, my step-daughter and I — all jumped in the water,” Shelley Vandel said Wednesday in a telephone interview.
The Vandels are a blended family of six from Leavenworth: dad Jon Vandel, mom Shelley Vandel, Blake Vandel, 23, Maddie Vandel, 20, Julia Vandel, 17, and Landon Davies, 17.
Shelley Vandel connected Kathleen Coffler with a World reporter Wednesday.
The Vandels were on the lake because they wanted to find an activity that was social-distancing friendly. A rental boat on Lake Chelan fit the bill.
Rather than pull Jeff Coffler onto the Jet Ski or their boat, Jon Vandel waived down passing pontoon boat for its space. Jon and Blake pulled Jeff Coffler aboard.
“He was blue,” Shelley Vandel said. “I mean he was gone.”
Maddie began chest compressions and then Shelley gave mouth-to-mouth. Landon called 911 and Julia, who’d never ridden a Jet ski, rode the Coffler’s Jet ski to a dock.
Shelley said she and Maddie performed CPR for at least 7 or 8 minutes, maybe longer, until medics with Chelan EMS arrived. Shelley formerly worked as a lifeguard in Leavenworth and Maddie is studying to become a nurse.
Kathleen Coffler held hands with people on the dock and prayed while she watched as medics worked to get her husband breathing. After about 30 minutes, they’d gotten a pulse strong enough to take him to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
“They were amazing,” Kathleen Coffler said of the medics.
Jeff Coffler on Thursday evening was in critical condition at Central Washington Hospital. At this point, it’s too early to say whether he will be OK, Kathleen said. She explained doctors believe Jeff suffered an arrhythmia, a problem with the heart’s rate or rhythm. He’s heavily sedated and doctors are testing his brain function. They expect results Saturday.
“He’s a wonderful man,” Kathleen Coffler said of Jeff. “He’s so bright and capable.”
Looking back at the incident, Shelley Vandel was struck by the number of fortunate coincidences that likely prevented a terrible situation from being worse.
The Vandels debated going to the lake a different day. Blake Vandel arrived at the lake separate from the rest of the family, putting them in position to help. And of all the people to come upon someone in Jeff Coffler’s position, Shelley and Maddie are both trained in CPR.
“I like to think that it was meant to be that way,” Shelley Vandel said.