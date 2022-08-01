Alpine Lakes Wilderness

U.S. Forest Service map of Alpine Lakes Wilderness, near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A Bellingham woman was flown out of the Enchantments Sunday after suffering from heat-related medical problems.

The 37-year-old woman was hiking The Enchantment Trail in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness when her health began to deteriorate Saturday evening, said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management. Authorities were notified of her condition about 8 p.m.



