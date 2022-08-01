LEAVENWORTH — A Bellingham woman was flown out of the Enchantments Sunday after suffering from heat-related medical problems.
The 37-year-old woman was hiking The Enchantment Trail in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness when her health began to deteriorate Saturday evening, said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management. Authorities were notified of her condition about 8 p.m.
A volunteer with Chelan County Mountain Rescue responded on foot to deliver water and supplies to the woman and her group, which was not prepared for an overnight stay, Reinfeld said.
The group attempted to lead her out of the wilderness, but her condition continued to worsen and a helicopter crew with the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment in Yakima was dispatched to her location.
She was flown out of the area at 8 a.m. Sunday and transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital, Reinfeld said.
The rescue required two attempts by the helicopter crew. Their first attempt was unsuccessful because the group was located in an area that was too heavily wooded for the helicopter to reach the woman.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone