WENATCHEE — Columbia Chorale at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church raised more than $6,000 for two organizations that provide food and housing for those in need Friday night at an invitational benefit concert featuring five local chorale groups.

The event accepted voluntary donations for entry. Tickets would typically cost $25. After  announcing that $6,400 had been raised, organizers encouraged  attendees to go above and beyond with generosity.

Lighthouse Christian Ministries leader Jon Rossett speaks about the organization's impact during Columbia Chorale's Invitational Benefits Concert Friday at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee.
The Apollo Club sings "Blew By You" at Columbia Chorale's Invitational Benefits Concert Friday night at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee.
The Columbia River Community Flute Choir plays "The Wexford Carol," a traditional Irish tune, at Columbia Chorale's Invitational Benefits Concert on Friday night at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee.
The Leavenworth Village Voices sing "Frieden Zur Welt" (Peace to the World) at Columbia Chorale's Invitational Benefits Concert Friday night at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee.
At Columbia Chorale's Invitational Benefits Concert, Habitat for Humanity Board President Don Dimmitt speaks about a video time lapse that showed a home being built in 10 days and volunteer involvement.
Columbia Chorale sings "Tshotsholoza" (Go Forward), a tradition South African song, during the Chorale's Invitational Benefits Concert Friday night at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

