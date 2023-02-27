WENATCHEE — Columbia Chorale at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church raised more than $8,000 for two organizations that provide food and housing for those in need Friday night at an invitational benefit concert featuring five local chorale groups.
The event accepted voluntary donations for entry. Tickets would typically cost $25. After announcing that $6,400 had been raised, organizers encouraged attendees to go above and beyond with generosity.
A sponsorship by Keyhole Security covered production costs so every bit of the funds raised could be split evenly between the benefiting organizations.
Habitat for Humanity Board President Don Dimmitt presented a video timelapse of a home being built in 10 days and said they build two houses per year. Next, five houses on Wilson Street will be built on one large lot.
“It is not a charity hand-out, it is a hand-up,” Dimmitt said, adding that new owners put in sweat equity and pay a mortgage.
Lighthouse Christian Ministries leader Jon Rossett has been involved for eight years and on the board for four years. He said it is not just a place to get people off the streets, but to invest, discipline, mentor, train and coach them. A soup kitchen serves three meals a day, and 500 people have been permanently housed. He said food is the hook, but the Christian life rescue mission serves “the last, least and lost.”
The chorale groups were invited to perform, drawing 300 to 400 attendees to the sanctuary where a stained glass window looms large behind the risers. The performers were the Apollo Club, Columbia River Community Flute Choir, the Appleaires, Leavenworth Village Voices and the Columbia Chorale of Wenatchee.
The board of Columbia Chorale voted on the two beneficiaries. Director Mike Hibbett said the Chorale has participated in fundraiser events many times in the past, such as Mobile Meals and Spurs and Spokes, as well as the Numerica Festival of Trees and “Holiday Spice.” The choir has 60 singers, which is down from 80 singers in pre-Covid years.
The Apollo Club is a men’s choir that sings in four-part harmony. It started in 1910 and recently took two seasons off, so it lost a lot of members, from 70 down to 17. They invite anybody to join the choir, especially first tenor males, said director Tim Scheer. The Apollo Club sang the “Star Spangled Banner” by Francis Scott Key, “Sinnuh Man” by Kenney Potter, “A Quiet Place” by Ralph Carmichael, and “Blew By You” by Roy Orbison.
The Columbia River Flute Choir showcased 11 performers from a group of eight to 22 musicians for the songs “Pastime with Good Company” by King Henry VIII, “The Wexford Carol” a traditional Irish tune, and “Christmas Suite” by George Frederick McKay.
The Wenatchee Valley Appleaires formed in 1978 and had 17 singers on stage to perform “Feelin’ Groovy” by Paul Simon, “Somewhere Out There” by James Horner, Barry Mann and Cynthia Well, “This Little Light of Mine” arranged by Mark Hayes and “We Raise Up Our Voices!” by Amy F. Burmon. Jameson Varpness director and Melanie Nees played piano accompaniment.
The Leavenworth Village Voices had half of their 24-person choir present during their off-season to sing “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name” by Linda Lee Johnson and Tom Fettke, “Frieden Zur Welt” by Jerry Estes and “You Raise Me Up” with “Be Still My Soul” by Rolf Lovland and Brendad Graham. Mindy Wall is the director accompanied on piano by Leah Moatz.
Hibbett directed the Columbia Chorale in performances of the song “Zion’s Walls” by Aaron Copland, as well as the traditional South African song “Tshotsholoza” and “For the Beauty of the Earth” by F. S. Pierpont with music by John Rutter, followed by “Carpenters of God by Vijay Singh. An encore of “Tshotsholoza” finished the evening while the crowd dispersed.
One of six charter members of Columbia Chorale is Diane Stober, who joined when it started and remembers little tours to Yakima and other joint concerts, which are highlights of her time making “lifelong friends” with the choir. She’s also a piano teacher in the region.
Two new members have joined the Chorale recently, including Ayon Lavanway who found the group to be “inclusive and friendly.”
Vice President of the Board of Columbia Chorale Shelly Sargur said she hopes they can sponsor and host a benefit concert like this every year, and Hicks agrees with the same vision.
The Columbia Chorale’s purpose as a non-profit organization is “to provide good quality chorale music and choir and sometimes orchestra work for people to enjoy,” Hicks said, but maybe serving the community through benefit concerts gets added to their list of purposes.