LEAVENWORTH — Coming to a new school can be challenging. Coming to a new school when no one understands your language is even more difficult.
To overcome this challenge, students Ethan Almeida and Alex Bergland created their own language. It is a language of friendship, understanding and a way to look out for each other.
Bergland is a mostly non-verbal communicator, which proves to be a little frustrating when meeting new people. Being the creative person he is, Bergland has made some of his own sign language words. Unfortunately, those words are not always understood.
But, Bergland does not fear life challenges. He is his own superhero, and sometimes goes by the name Alex Storm — lightning superpowers are of course included.
Before the two became friends, Almeida often saw Bergland in the halls of Cascade High School. His quirky personality stood out, said Almeida.
They officially met when Almeida joined one of Bergland’s classes as a teacher’s assistant. “We just hit it off...an instant friendship,” he said.
Almeida then started learning sign language to better communicate with Bergland. The two are a team and share each other’s successes, whatever they might be.
One challenge they took on was to prepare for a wrestling match. Bergland loves WWE and became inspired to wrestle after watching “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” a movie about two best friends facing the world.
To help train, Almeida became an after-school personal coach. Bergland was built for the sport, already buff and perfect for wrestling, he said. When the time for the match-up came, it was a huge deal.
For the first match, teachers, friends and family lit up the gym with their cheers. A video of the event got posted on social media, racking up over 20,000 likes, he said. It was like his 15 minutes of fame.
Sometimes people similar to Bergland are left out of the crowd, said Almeida. But when he was wrestling, people who were not normally a part of Bergland’s circle, joined in and recognized him.
That match, “it was such a cool, happy moment,” he said. “The coolest thing that’s ever happened to me.”
The two have seen each other through many challenges. Last fall, Almeida missed 50 days at school.
Almeida said when he finally got back to classes, he wanted to rush and get everything done, but also recognized he should not push too hard. Bergland was a reminder, an example of not taking life too hard and learning to have fun with it, he said.
Jessi Klancke, a teacher at Cascade, said Bergland has helped people in many ways. He is like a rock, keeping those close to him stable, she said.
“No matter what we do, whether we’re having a good day or bad day, we know that Alex is watching and he needs us to be strong for him,” she said. Bergland helps everyone make good choices.
Their friendship has also built Bergland’s confidence, she said. Now, when Bergland walks down the halls at school, he sometimes just high fives random students.
After graduation, Bergland will be working on his job skills and learning about ways to navigate the outside world. For Almeida, he already has a certification in home care aid, which essentially, is a license to look out for his best friend.