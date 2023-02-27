WENATCHEE —Best friends Kyle Filkins and Kris Napper — each born with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a severe, progressive neuromuscular disease — have been working on a documentary for the past decade, capturing special milestone moments from their lives such as Napper’s 30th birthday party in Vegas and Filkins' stand up comedy at open mic nights.
The two met at the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s summer camp when they were about 10 years old and connected through a similar sense of humor and the same rare disease, SMA type 2.
The pair have moved throughout their lives but maintained a friendship. Filkins lives in Wenatchee now while attending Central Washington University; Napper lives in Glenwood, WA working as a graphic designer since 2003 and running a clothing business.
In honor of Rare Disease Day, Feb. 28, Napper's message is one of general acceptance: "Get to know people for who they are. They have the whole cliché of don’t judge a book by its cover … We are all the same people, we all have the same wants and desires, goals, needs. Yeah, no different than anybody else.”
Filkins said his outlook on life is a kind of “undercover activism,” with an ability to speak to people pretty well and teach people about disability without “throwing it in their face.” He said he has afiancé and a stepchild, and that he goes to school and to parties like everybody does.
Filkins and his fiance are both Catholic, and they will have a wedding ceremony with a priest, but no official marriage license.
“I’m personally dependent on state assistance for caregiver hours because there’s no way I would be able to pay for a caregiver at the appropriate cost,” Filkins said, but a marriage in the eyes of the government would change that qualification for insurance and assistance."
Napper said “You’ll get married, but Uncle Sam isn’t invited to the wedding."
In terms of accessibility issues for people with mobility devices, both men strongly said that air travel is “a nightmare” for disabled people. Filkins quoted recent news stories in The Washington Post and Vice about documentation of airlines having at least 36 incidents a day for “people who use walkers or canes or power wheelchairs” by mistreating people or breaking equipment.
When asked, Napper said he’d be booking a plane to Spain right now if he could because he has heard great things about the accessibility, plus the beaches and cities with museums.
He is traveling to Arizona in March for spring training, but his maximum travel time is about six hours before it becomes too painful, as he experienced while traveling to Cancun.
An organization called All Wheels Up is doing leg work for air travel accommodations for disabled people. Then they said a group called Neuromuscular Disease United — a peer-run group with 100% of donations going to help the disabled community — is also doing great work.
When the film documentary began filming 10 years ago, when medicines didn’t exist as a treatment for SMA, Napper said, “so living even into the 30s is kind of questionable, 40s is really rare. But now these medicines exist, it’s become really common to live longer lives. And so for those to come along while we are filming this documentary it put a whole new spin on it, you know, like, the outlook now is completely different.”
Filkins said “It’s gone from, you know, early 20s kids just having a good time while they’re here to, okay, we’re going to take this medicine and see what happens," Filkins said. "And now it’s like we’re there. We can have totally normal lives and live to like 50, 60 years old, right? I guess, not really feeling like you have a future to shaping a future is kind of what we’re putting in that little video.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone