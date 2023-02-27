Kris and Kyle documentary

Kyle Filkins and Kris Napper take therapies for the rare disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy and have been filming a documentary movie for 10 years. 

 Provided photo/Sarah Kossek

WENATCHEE —Best friends Kyle Filkins and Kris Napper — each born with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a severe, progressive neuromuscular disease — have been working on a documentary for the past decade, capturing special milestone moments from their lives such as Napper’s 30th birthday party in Vegas and Filkins' stand up comedy at open mic nights.

The two met at the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s summer camp when they were about 10 years old and connected through a similar sense of humor and the same rare disease, SMA type 2.



