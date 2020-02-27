WENATCHEE — Bids are due March 17 for the Wenatchee Heights Road Improvement Project, which is expected to begin in August.
The project will rehabilitate the roadway from its intersection with Squilchuck Road to milepost 1.32. The project will also involve widening the roadway, replacing deficient guardrail, upgrading shoulders, improving drainage and making other safety upgrades.
Total project costs are about $2.4 million, and the engineer’s estimate of construction costs is between $1.5 million and $2 million. A mix of state and local funds are paying for it.
Construction should take about 60 days. For more information about bidding, visit wwrld.us/2HZxqLC.