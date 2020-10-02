WENATCHEE — It was a just another Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. book pick-up and drop-off at Mission View Elementary School, but it turned out to be anything but typical.
Lurking the grounds at Mission View as the students drove through to pick up books and lunches were teachers and staff dressed up as a variety of characters.
There was the school mascot, Melvin the Mountain Lion, a very colorful and silly flamingo, Professor Wigglesworth, and even a tasty looking bacon. According to Principal Jeff Jaeger, this was the brainchild of their new librarian Jennifer Christensen.
“We’re really big out here as far as Mission View proud, trying to do those things exciting for our kiddos and something different, especially in this time of negativity,” Jaeger said.
The book distribution is Monday and Thursday. Students drive through with their parents to drop off books and pick up new ones. Plus, they pick up lunch for the day and breakfast for the next day.
Jaeger said the idea of the costumes was to allow the kids to see the staff in a different light.
“It is something new. Normally during the school year, we’ll have the kids dress up as characters. We just thought we would put a spin on it. Melvin the Mountain Lion often peeks his ugly head around the corner. So the kids will see him in action,” Jaeger said.
Christensen said she just loves seeing the kids smile. When she was a second-grade teacher, she made a “ridiculous” flamingo costume her mascot.
“When I moved into the library, I went overboard and created this tropical scene,” Christensen said. “I thought, Why not get our staff together? Christensen, who has worked at the school for 13 years, said, “I wanted to get our kids excited about coming to school. The idea just took off.”
The students knew what was coming, Christensen said. Principal Jaeger included it in his YouTube announcement the previous day.
“It was an idea that exploded. We all have the spirit here of family at Mission View. We all miss the kids. We just want to make them smile when they pick up their books,” she said.