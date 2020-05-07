WENATCHEE — A local corrections officer was honored recently as one of the top in the state.
Lucas Bighouse, with the state Department of Corrections’ Wenatchee Field Office, was named one of seven Community Corrections Officers of the Year, the department said Wednesday in a news release.
The seven officers are chosen from a field of 753 community corrections officers and are recognized for their work to improve public safety by positively influencing those under their supervision, the release said.
As a community corrections officer, Bighouse supervises those who’ve been released from jail or prison. His duties range from providing guidance and support to holding individuals accountable to their release conditions.
“Each award recipient serves as a role model for their dedication and service to the department,” said Stephen Sinclair, secretary of the DOC.
Bighouse’s corrections career began in January 2017 at the Moses Lake Field Office. He transferred to the Wenatchee Field Office a year later.