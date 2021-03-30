WENATCHEE — House Bill 1152 in the state Legislature aims to restructure how public health districts are organized and funded. The bill was proposed after the COVID-19 pandemic has strained the Department of Health and local health districts across the state.
The bill would:
- Form four regional health district centers that would operate between the state Department of Health and local health districts.
- Change the composition of boards of health to include non-elected members like health care providers, representatives of community organizations and people who have faced significant health equities.
HB 1152 passed the House on March 8 and is scheduled for a public hearing before the Senate Ways and Means Committee at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Read the bill here: wwrld.us/bill
Columbia Legal Services Attorney, Tony Gonzalez, and Chelan-Douglas Health District Board member, Ruth Esparza, debated the potential benefits and faults behind House Bill 1152. This bilingual forum is made in partnership with Our Valley, Our Future and The Wenatchee World.