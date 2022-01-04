LEAVENWORTH — That long bumper-to-bumper wait many face when passing through Leavenworth is something Sen. Brad Hawkins is attempting to curb, starting with a new bill.
His plan has two primary steps: Highlight the issues, then push through funding in 2023’s hefty transportation package at the state Legislature.
Hawkins said he is introducing the bill now in preparation for when lawmakers look at transportation funding next year.
“Timing is everything,” he said.
It is important to set things up and look ahead multiple years, he said. Missing a chance to get funding in 2023 could mean waiting another six to 10 years.
Senate Bill 5603, as proposed, would get the state Department of Transportation to research issues on Highway 2. This research would be done in 2022 partly through public outreach and meetings in various towns from Monroe to Wenatchee.
Findings would then be reported to the Legislature on Dec. 1, along with information on previous Highway 2 related projects.
Highway issues reach all the way to Monroe, he said. That is why a holistic approach needs to be taken, he said, when addressing problems and finding improvements.
Tourism in Leavenworth can lead to major traffic challenges, he said. Traffic situations can be very dangerous, on some days there are thousands of pedestrians and “it does very much concern me.”
Hawkins noted a couple of the projects 2023’s transportation package could help fund include as a pedestrian underpass and roundabout in Leavenworth.
Creating an underpass makes a lot of sense in terms of providing both safety and mobility, he said. The path would make accessing downtown Leavenworth a lot safer.
The as-yet unfunded Confluence Parkway bridge over the Wenatchee River in north Wenatchee is another project on Hawkins list.
Introducing this bill will both put a spotlight on Highway 2 and give those affected by issues “a chance to have their voices heard,” he said.
