WENATCHEE — State and nationwide newspaper organizations are pushing for a tax credit bill focused on supporting news organizations.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act recognizes the financially fragile place many newspapers have been in and their increased distress due to the COVID-19 economic crisis.
The bill has not been filed yet and has two lead sponsors, Washington U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., and U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz.
The pandemic has hurt the ability to fund journalism over a long period of time without having a stable, newer business model to work from, said Francis Wick, Wick Communications president and CEO. The company owns The Wenatchee World and other news organizations.
“Local journalism is on the verge of extinction if something doesn’t change,” he said.
The proposed bill is also supported by news organizations that include the News Media Alliance and National Newspaper Association.
The draft bill would use tax credits to help increase newspaper subscriptions, compensate journalists for their work and make it more attractive for local advertisers to invest in hometown media organizations.
There are three main segments to the Sustainability Act:
- Credit for local newspaper subscriptions
- Payroll credit for compensation of journalists
- Credit for advertising in local newspapers and local media
These tax credits help small businesses market themselves with local media, enabling them to “get out there and fight for market share,” Wick said.
The credit for local newspaper subscriptions would offer a $250 non-refundable tax credit to newspaper subscribers. This credit would cover 80% of their subscription costs in the first year and 50% of those costs in following years.
Non-refundable tax credit is refund money that can be used only up to the amount one owes to the IRS.
The payroll credit for compensation of journalists segment would give a $25,000 refundable tax credit to newspapers, as an organization, for the first year and a $15,000 for following years. This part of the bill is primarily to help employ and adequately compensate journalists.
Qualified news organizations include print and online publications that primarily create news or current event related content. These publications must also have most of their readership within 200 miles of where they publish or within the state they publish in.
The last part of the bill, credit for advertising in local newspapers and local media, aims to encourage businesses to advertise with media organizations. This non-refundable tax credit includes up to $5,000 worth of advertising costs for the first year. The subsequent four years are reduced to a $2,500 tax credit.
The tax breaks would last for five years and, Wick said would give newspapers a chance to get back on their feet.