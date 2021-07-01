CASHMERE — One hungry osprey accidentally started a brush fire when its fish brunch apparently caused a electric short Wednesday morning near Peshastin Pinnacles State Park.
Firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire at 9:30 a.m. near a power pole by an orchard between the Wenatchee River and Highway 2/97, said Chief Phil Mosher of the Chelan County Fire District 6.
Crews stopped the fire, which was burning grass and brush, before it grew past an eighth of an acre. They also found a fresh, but toasted, fish on the ground below the utility line pole.
Mosher thinks an osprey grabbed the fish out of the Wenatchee River and then dropped its food off on a pole-top nest.
The fish must have fallen out of the nest and just landed wrong on the power lines. Obviously the fish cannot get up to the top of the pole itself, he said.
Fires have been sparked by items landing on power lines before, he said. But this time a fish just happened to start it. “You don’t see this every day,” he said.