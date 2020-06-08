WENATCHEE — More than 1,000 attended the Black Lives Matter march in Memorial Park on Saturday, including for the first time in Wenatchee a small number of people carrying firearms who watched and followed protesters through the city.
The protest ended without violence or arrests.
Chloe Williams, who organized the march, said some of the armed people attended with the intention of protecting protesters and others were perceived as intimidating them.
"I think there were very mixed opinions on it. There were some people who loved it and some people who hated it," she said in an interview Monday. "But I know for the most part people were like ‘Why are they doing that? There’s no need for that, this is a peace march.'"
In the days after the protest march, images of people open-carrying at the march were met with concern on social media.
"The next day, all over Facebook, the reaction to it wasn’t so good. People were like 'Really? Is this necessary?" she said. "So I know for most, the reaction there was negative."
Other cities in the state, including Snohomish and Yakima, have seen armed people attend peaceful protests in recent days.
Neither Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz or Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown took issue with the armed spectators.
“We had a lot of people exercising their First Amendment right to protest and we had a lot of people exercise their right to bear arms,” Kuntz said. “Both of which are constitutionally protected.”
“Our response to any of this has always been to make sure that the event and those that are participating in it are protected, that people are safe during the process,” Crown said. “We’re watching both crowds or any kind of danger in that respect.”
Washington is an open carry state and simply watching a protest with a shouldered or holstered firearm is not illegal, the chief noted.
“That line is drawn where somebody is making threatening statements in association with it, threatening gestures,” Crown said. “Those things definitely fall under the illegal side of the law.”
There was at least one report on social media of a person raising a gun toward a group demonstrators. Crown said no reports of that nature were made to police.
Our Valley Our Future coordinator Steve Maher attended the protest and said in an email he felt intimidated by the presence of the armed spectators and left early. He sent a letter Monday to Kuntz and city council members to voice his concerns.
“When the speeches ended and the 1,500 protestors began their march and reached Wenatchee Avenue a couple blocks away, they were met by dozens of armed men either standing in the doorways of businesses or walking in the streets alongside the marchers,” Maher said in the email to city officials.
Some business owners also stood or sat outside their stores to make sure nothing was damaged. Curt Gavin with GPA Embroidery & Screen Printing was with his wife and brother on Saturday. He had a can of bear spray strapped to his side.
Gavin's concern was protesters from the Seattle area would cross over the mountain to attack businesses, he said. The protesters, though, were very polite and they only had positive encounters with people all day, he said.
Gavin didn’t expect there to be any conflict, but he has $20,000 worth of glass just in the windows of his store, he said. With the COVID-19 closure, any kind of damage could really impact his business.
The march was preceded by a Facebook post from former State Rep. Cary Condotta calling for people to be “armed and ready” for the weekend.
“Trouble may be headed our way. Please be armed and ready to defend yourselves this weekend. We need everybody to be ready to move at a moments notice,” read the original post.
Condotta later edited the post, then removed it altogether. He replaced it with a more lengthy post clarifying his comments shortly after.
“We should prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Unfortunately, best intentions sometimes are interpreted differently. That is why my post was quickly edited and then removed. It should have been more diplomatic,” he said in the subsequent post.
Condotta said in an interview Monday he’d heard last week that there could be “trouble” at demonstrations in Eastern Washington, which led to his posts on Facebook. He declined to elaborate.
“We heard lots of rumblings that there could be trouble. We have a lot of sources in Western Washington, I have a lot of sources politically and we were told there could be problems over here. We didn’t know where,” he said in the interview.
Condotta said he doesn’t know the armed men who attended the march Saturday. His posts were meant to keep small businesses owners from becoming “complacent,” he said.
“We weren’t trying to stir any hate or discontent at all, we were just saying we’d heard lots of rumblings and ‘be careful,’” he said.
Of Condotta’s initial Facebook post, Crown said, “None of that stuff’s particularly useful — helpful, for that matter. I would imagine, not speaking for him, he recognizes that that’s probably not the best thing in the world to do.”
He noted that an openly armed presence from individuals not associated with police can complicate matters.
“Does it cause pause for law enforcement? Absolutely,” Crown said. “That’s one of those difficult areas to be in as a police officer.”
He continued, “Certainly there’s an elevated sense of your surroundings and situational awareness is extremely important.”
Even well-organized protests and demonstrations can become unruly, he said.
“It’s one of those things that you have to be very aware of and not overreact, but make a sound judgment on what needs to be done from a law enforcement standpoint with law as a support for any action we take,” Crown said.
So far, police haven't had to intervene.
“All the protests and expressions up to this point have been very low-key,” Crown said. “They have not been overly concerning for the department. It speaks really to our community. It’s OK to voice your protected right. I would say that for the vast majority of folks they’ve exercised their rights in a very reasonable way and that’s what I think we’ve come to expect.”
The march was otherwise peaceful, attendees said. It started with speeches in Memorial Park and a march up Wenatchee Avenue followed.
It was the latest of several large demonstrations in North Central Washington spurred by the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police on May 25.
Around 1,300 people gathered in Leavenworth on Friday. Another large rally was held in Wenatchee’s Memorial Park last weekend. A candlelight vigil was planned for downtown Wenatchee Monday night.