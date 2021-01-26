WENATCHEE — The saga of Black Rock Terrace Estates, a controversial 18-home development proposed in the Wenatchee Foothills, has reached its end.
A 2019 reversal of the once-approved housing development was finalized Jan. 19 after developers Steve and Tanya Tramp declined to remedy problems found in their plan by a Chelan County Superior Court judge.
“We’re tired. We’re done,” Steve Tramp said in an interview Tuesday. He added, “We had a whole lot of controversy over the project, and we love Wenatchee too much to have that kind of conflict.”
Tramp said he spent the better part of a decade attempting to build Black Rock. His plan called for the Tramps to divide their 13-acre property into 17 lots, which individual buyers would build on as they were purchased. Their own home is already located on the site and there could have eventually been 18 homes on the property at 1701 Skyline Drive.
“The purpose of purchasing it was to split it up amongst our boys and eventually they would build their homes up here and we’d be able to spend just a lot of time with grandkids,” Tramp said. “That was really the full and sole goal from the get go, but with all of the interesting things that took place we just decided to find a different spot to do that.”
The development was approved in December 2018 by city of Wenatchee Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp, but not without heavy pushback from residents and wildlife officials concerned about the site’s exposure to wildfire; its steep slope and potential for slide; its interruption of the foothills; and, what was ultimately most critical, mule deer habitat.
“The hearing examiner and city staff simply ignored the public, as well as the city’s own Comprehensive Plan and city codes,” the citizens group's spokeswoman, Suzanne Hartman, said in a news release after the approval. “They disregarded what more than 100 local residents had to say about this ill-conceived concept.”
Kottkamp’s decision was reversed 10 months later by Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt after an appeal by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and a group of local residents.
In the 2019 decision, Brandt wrote that if the Tramps fixed the errors in their application, the development would be approved. Because no action has been taken in the matter by the Tramps in over a year, Brandt’s decision became final Jan. 19.
“We are putting Black Rock to bed,” Tramp said. “At this time, we just want to focus all of our attention on the new hotel. And maybe Black Rock just needs to be behind us.”
Tramp owns the Comfort Inn and Suites and the recently opened Sleep Inn and Suites, both in Olds Station. The Black Rock property is for sale for $2.2 million.
Brandt ruled that a city ordinance providing protection to wildlife habitat wasn’t applied to the Black Rock development and that the development site is considered a critical area for mule deer.
Specifically, Brandt ruled that the “best available science” wasn’t used when determining whether the 13-acre site was a critical area for mule deer.
In their application to build Black Rock, the Tramps used information from the city’s website, which did not list the site as a critical wildlife area. However, a city ordinance also states that best available science should be determined by local experts and that the mapping information it provides online is not regulatory.
The city’s Critical Areas Ordinance defines fish and wildlife conservation areas as “habitats and species of local importance” that if altered “may reduce the likelihood that the species will maintain and reproduce over the long term.”
Mule deer are considered a “species of local importance” and use the Wenatchee Foothills for winter forage.