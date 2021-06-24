BLEWETT PASS – Travelers should expect delays on Blewett Pass starting Monday as road workers clear dead trees along Highway 97.
Road crews will be using a flagger to control traffic while bringing down the trees and clearing the road, according to a state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) news release. Travers can expect 30-minute delays.
Tree work will span between milepost 153, by the Highway 97 and 970 junction, and milepost 176, near Ingalls Creek Road, according to the release. Working hours for road work crews are from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WSDOT is also advising people to prepare for increased traffic on the passes due to the upcoming holiday weekend.