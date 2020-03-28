WENATCHEE — Fruit trees aren’t aware of the coronavirus, so orchardists, their crews and others are working to keep up with Mother Nature as she gears up for the coming season.
“The apricot bloom has started and cherry will be coming on soon,” said Tianna DuPont, WSU Extension’s tree fruit extension specialist. “Apples are probably about two weeks out, depending on the variety. We might see pink at the end of next week.”
In the Wenatchee Valley area, the cold snap about a week ago didn’t do too much damage.
“The pears up valley were mostly dormant,” she said. “There was some damage to cherries in the Pasco area, but just about 10%, so not too bad. It was enough to keep them up at night with the wind machines, though.”
It is an earlier spring than average, for sure, she said, though how early depends on what happens next with the weather, she said.
At Wenatchee’s Stemilt Growers, Marketing Director Roger Pepperl also noted some minor damage to the cherry crop due to cold weather of the past few weeks, but nothing earth-shattering.
“Possible loss of 10% on the June or pre-4th of July crop. Still plenty of fruit to pick and sell,” he said. Updates are coming in weekly on the cherries.
“It’s a little too early to tell on apples,” he said.
On the pears, Ray Schmitten of Cashmere’s Blue Star Growers said the season so far is, well, boring.
“Nothing exciting to report,” he said. “No considerable winter injury, nice bloom, insignificant spring frost and blight risk the same as last year.”
A recent surge in apple sales didn’t extend to pears.
“The pear market in the pandemic is flat,” he said. “Boring.”
Washington State Tree Fruit Association President Jon DeVaney said he welcomes the chance to talk about weather and crop estimates.
“I haven’t had a chance to talk to growers about an updated cherry estimate,” DeVaney said. “We haven’t been talking about anything except COVID-19.”
DuPont agreed.
“Agriculture, like everyone else, is figuring out how COVID-19 is going to affect us,” she said. For her that means working from home, only going to the lab when necessary and no face-to-face meetings with growers.
In the meantime, the regular work continues.
“The guys are finishing pruning and getting their first sprays on,” she said. “It’s been dry this spring, so people were able to get their first sprays on for bugs. That sets us up for a good year. Now that the bloom has progressed, hopefully we won’t get another real cold snap that could damage things. Everybody is still thinking about fire blight and and bugs and hoping we can keep ahead of it. Our fingers are crossed for a cool and dry spring.”
Other routine preparations for the season are underway as well.
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District started energizing its pipes March 16 for the 2020 season. The district provides pressurized irrigation water to the upper bench of East Wenatchee, Brays Landing and Howard Flats.
The Wenatchee Reclamation District, which provides irrigation water in the open canal system from Dryden to Rock Island, has been cleaning debris for the past month.
“We’re getting it polished up as best we can,” said Alice Meyer, the district secretary.
The water is expected to start flowing April 6 in Dryden, she said. It takes three or four days to fill up the system completely down valley.