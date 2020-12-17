EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Board of Health will need to vote again Monday on the job offer for its new administrator.
The board held a special meeting on Jan. 7 to interview two candidates for health district administrator — Luke Davies and Adebola Hassan — but did not give the 24-hour public notice required by state law on their website, said Chuck Zimmerman, Chelan-Douglas Health District legal counsel.
It was due to a bit of confusion at the agency after associate administrator Kandis Boersma quit to take a job with the state Department of Health. Boersma was in charge of publishing meeting announcements.
“Sometimes clients want things to get done when no one's around and off the radar, but it wasn’t even close to it here,” Zimmerman said. “They wanted people to be involved in this and reached out to the community and did have a pretty good cross-section of people participating.”
The majority of the two-and-a-half-hour special meeting was held in executive session when board members interviewed the candidates.
District officials realized they hadn’t notified the public about the meeting about an hour before it happened, said Nate Weed, health district interim administrator. The district then published a notice about the special meeting on its website and sent out an email, he said.
The district does not need to redo the interview process, because Luke Davies, who accepted the job, does not start until Jan. 11, Zimmerman said.
“You don’t start the whole process over, because you don’t need to have those interviews again, because they’re done,” Zimmerman said.
The health district used a detailed process to select its new administrator that Weed was heavily involved in designing.
The first round of applications was reviewed by a work group consisting of:
- Dan Sutton, Chelan-Douglas Board of Health chair
- Kevin Overbay, Chelan-Douglas Board of Health vice chair
- Dr. Malcolm Butler, Chelan-Douglas health officer
- Stephanie Shopbell, Grant County Health District environmental health specialist
- Peter Rutherford, Confluence Health CEO
- Paul Gordon, Wenatchee School District superintendent
- Sasha Sleiman, city of East Wenatchee City Council member and Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce government affairs director
Another committee reviewed about 10 of the applicants on Dec. 3. in a “speed dating” type process that involved six, 10-minute interviews with two members of the committee each, according to a health district document.
The second committee members included Sutton, Overbay, Gordon and Rutherford, as well as:
- Veronica Farias, Chelan-Douglas Health District spokesperson
- Eric Devries, River Academy school head
- Cari Hammond, Chelan-Douglas Health District public health nurse
- Jenny Rojanasthien, Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance executive director
- Mike Wilson, Sage Hills Church pastor
- Karina Alcantar, Chelan-Douglas Health District environmental public health specialist
- Dr. Bindu Nayak, Confluence Health endocrinologist
- Ruth Macias, real estate agent and LatinX Advisory Group member
The 12 committee members came back together and decided on two applicants for the board of health to interview.
Candidates were graded on the following criterion:
- Humility
- People smarts
- An eagerness to engage effectively in the work
- Resilience
- Commitment to equity and diversity
- Leadership
The Dec. 3 session did not require a public meeting or special meeting because a quorum of the board was not present, Zimmerman said.
The remaining two candidates were then interviewed on Dec. 7 by the entire board of health and Luke Davies was offered the job. The job pays $100,000 a year plus benefits, Weed said in an email.