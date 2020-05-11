WENATCHEE — The body of a 48-year-old man believed to be homeless was recovered from the Columbia River Saturday afternoon, police said.
Wenatchee Police have identified the man but are not releasing his name until next of kin is notified, Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said. There were no signs of a struggle or foul play, but an autopsy will be done.
“We don’t know if he had a medical event before he went in the water or he went in the water and drowned,” Reinfeld said.
He said police were called about 1:45 p.m. Saturday after a group of people spotted the body just south of Ninth Street and pulled it from the river.
— Bridget Mire, World staff