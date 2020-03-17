WENATCHEE — Authorities are investigating a death after a body was found by a group of hikers Tuesday morning outside Wenatchee.
The body was found off the road about 9:30 a.m. near Horse Lake Road, said Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. He said the manner of death is suspicious.
Members of the State Patrol Crime Lab are en route to help the investigation, Reinfeld said. Detectives will be on scene through the evening.
Few details were available Tuesday afternoon, including the victim’s identity and cause of death.
A woman who was part of the group said she was with five people and six dogs when they found the body. She normally hikes the area 2-3 times a week. She declined to add further details.