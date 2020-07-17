TONASKET — A body found alongside the Okanogan River last week was identified Friday as a Tonasket man missing since May 2019.
Alejandro Porras-Vega’s family reported him missing May 22, 2019, when he was 20 years old, Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said. They hadn’t seen him in about two weeks.
Coroner David Rodriguez confirmed the identity through dental records detectives obtained while investigating Porras-Vega’s disappearance, Hawley said. A forensic anthropologist will examine the body to determine cause of death.
The man's body had probably been in the river a long time, Hawley said.
The sheriff’s office received a report about 8:15 p.m. July 8 that the body was found on the riverbank south of Tonasket.
Investigators are working to determine whether foul play was involved. Hawley asked anyone with information, such as Porras-Vega’s last known whereabouts, to call the sheriff’s office at 422-7200.