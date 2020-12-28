MONITOR — The body of an unidentified man was found Sunday near the Wenatchee River County Park.
The body was found about 3:30 p.m. by residents walking through the area, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The body was discovered on a rock bar about 50 feet offshore from the day-use area river bank.
Authorities recovered the body Sunday and the Chelan County Coroner’s Office will examine it.
The man found does not fit the description of any current missing person from Chelan County, the sheriff’s office said.
More details are expected to be released after the coroner’s report in order to gain public assistance in identifying the man.