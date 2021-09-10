PLAIN — The body of a 25-year-old Snohomish County woman was found Tuesday in a remote section of Stevens Pass.
Passing motorists in the area of the Rock Mountain Trailhead 11 miles west of Coles Corner noticed the woman about 8:30 p.m. along the side of Highway 2, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a news release.
The woman’s identity has not been released.
It’s not yet clear how she died, but detectives are investigating it as a suspicious death, the release said. The cause of death is expected to be confirmed following a medical examination.
Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and say there’s no evidence to suggest a safety concern for Chelan County residents or people traveling through the area.
Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or with video surveillance footage on Highway 2 between Coles Corner and the Stevens Pass Summit is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at (509) 667-6845 or online at co.chelan.wa.us/sheriff/forms/submit-a-tip.
