BRIDGEPORT — Douglas County authorities believe they’ve recovered the remains of a Bellingham man missing since 2010.
A passerby was picking asparagus Sunday on the 2700 block of Tacoma Avenue in Bridgeport when they discovered the body of who the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office suspect is Roy L. Groeneveld.
Groeneveld, 43, was visiting his parents in Bridgeport when he left their home between 10:30 and 11 p.m. July 25, 2010 and never returned. He suffered from mental and physical illnesses and was without medication, family members told The Wenatchee World in 2010.
Undersheriff Tyler Caille, who fielded the initial call a decade ago, said deputies found clothing and items that matched descriptions given by family members who reported Groeneveld missing. The death is not considered suspicious.
The sheriff’s office is awaiting DNA testing to confirm the identity of the remains, the department said Tuesday in a news release. The body was removed from the scene.
An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed Groeneveld as a Bridgeport resident.