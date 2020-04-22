WATERVILLE — Authorities believe they’ve recovered the body of 87-year-old Ray D. Kope inside a building destroyed by fire last week in Waterville.
Douglas County officials on Wednesday searched the rubble of Kopey’s Garage and found the remains of who they suspect to be Kope, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The Douglas County Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of the body.
The fire was reported about 7 p.m. April 16 at 116 W. Locust St. The building was quickly engulfed by flames.
Kope was inside working on a vehicle with two others when a fire started nearby, said Undersheriff Tyler Caille. The two others escaped.
Douglas County Fire Marshal Kurt Blanchard has concluded the fire started accidentally.
The search for Kope began Tuesday with members of several Douglas County agencies and the aid of a K-9 belonging to Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue. Heavy equipment was also used to search through the wreckage, the release said.
Authorities returned to the scene Wednesday and found the body within the debris.