Emma Wendorf moves a pressure washer around the Wenatchee City Pool deck, cleaning off the dirt last week in preparations for the pool's opening for the summer season on Saturday. The pool is currently closed due to a boiler failure.
WENATCHEE — Those flippers and floaties may not be needed this season, at least at the Wenatchee city pool.
The pool will remain closed for at least a week as the city considers repair and replacement options after the boiler failed Monday evening. The failure did not cause damage to other parts of the pool. The facility opened to the public for the season on Saturday.
David Erickson, Wenatchee parks, recreation and cultural services director, said the situation is “very fluid.”
“We will know more early next week when the temporary repair is able to be implemented,” Erickson wrote in an email.
The boiler eventually will need to be replaced either way, Erickson said, and a replacement will take between 14 and 15 weeks.
The first session of swim lessons, scheduled to run between June 20 and July 1, has been canceled, with families notified Thursday, Erickson said. Refunds for canceled lessons will be offered. If the closure continues, refunds will be available for swimmers who purchased a 10-punch pass.
Velocity Swimming, a local club team which uses the pool for practice, canceled the Starlight swim meet, which was set to take place at the pool from June 24-26. Travis Willms, president of Velocity, said 530 swimmers, including around 70 from Velocity, were scheduled to participate.
Wilms said the team expected the event would bring in between $12,000 and $15,000.
“We are trying to figure out some fundraising ideas to make up for the loss,” he said.
The Apple Capital swim meet took place at the pool June 3-5, bringing 800 swimmers from around the state to Wenatchee.
Velocity has moved practices to the Eastmont pool, which recently moved to its summer schedule and offers both summer and open lap swims daily, among other activities.
Charlie Brown, the director of recreation and marketing for Eastmont parks and recreation, said the Eastmont pool is looking at adding additional family swim times to schedule, though nothing has been finalized.
