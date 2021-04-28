WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Police called in the bomb squad Tuesday afternoon after a report came in about a suspicious device near Methow Street.
The explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) crew out of Yakima deemed the suspicious item to be the remains of a vaping device that had been put in the garbage, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
Officers on scene took a photo of the device and sent it up to EOD in Yakima, he said. These sorts of incidents do not happen very often.
“Better safe than sorry” when it comes to taking precautions, he said.