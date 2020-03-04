WENATCHEE — The leader of a local soccer betting ring that state agencies broke up almost two years ago was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to six felonies.
Joe Guadalupe Torres pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court to three counts of second-degree professional gambling and three counts of money laundering.
A more serious charge of leading organized crime was dropped as part of a plea bargain. Torres, 54, can serve his sentence on work release.
Agents with the state Gambling Commission and area law enforcement served search warrants in April 2018 to five businesses and three homes in the Wenatchee Valley, Cashmere and Quincy after an extensive five-year investigation.
Investigators estimate Torres earned $150,000 over five years collecting a fee for taking bets, according to a Gambling Commission report filed in superior court. The gambling operation itself brought in at least $800,000 during the same time period.
In his guilty plea, Torres admitted that he and others participated in soccer betting and that he received proceeds. His Spokane attorney, Roger Peven, indicated that Torres didn’t know the betting system was illegal.
“He fully understands now that the betting pool that was long standing was illegal,” Peven said during Wednesday’s hearing.
Torres acted as bookie for a betting operation among small businesses where bettors could wager on weekly Liga MX soccer matches. The businesses allegedly participated in the betting ring by accepting and/or facilitating 200 to 700 bets each week on the Mexican soccer matches. The Gambling Commission says the betting slips were collected by a member of the Torres family, according to its report.
Authorities seized $125,000 and three vehicles from Torres’ family members while serving search warrants.
“The Gambling Commission was largely on board with this resolution,” Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Valaas said after the sentencing, adding, “Bottom line is, I think this was a just resolution.”
Four other Wenatchee Valley residents face lesser charges in connection with the betting ring.
Lucy Villa, 34, of Wenatchee pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree complicity to gambling, a gross misdemeanor. She was sentenced to 10 days of community service.
Valaas said he hopes to see the remaining cases resolved within a month or two. The defendants are:
- Octavio Torres, 46, of East Wenatchee, charged with first-degree complicity to professional gambling, a Class B felony.
- Sergio Pena Hernandez, 51, of Wenatchee, charged with second-degree professional gambling and money laundering.
- Francisco Javier Cuevas-Suarez, 44, of East Wenatchee, charged with second-degree professional gambling and money laundering.