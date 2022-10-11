LEAVENWORTH — A Montana man was rescued Monday from The Enchantments after he was pinned beneath a refrigerator-sized boulder near Lake Viviane.

Rescuers used extrication equipment normally used in vehicle collisions to lift the boulder off 28-year-old hiker Ben Delahunty and then transported him to a hospital about eight hours after a hiking partner called for help.



