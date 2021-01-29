WENATCHEE — It’s kind of tough to start bowling practice when you don’t have a bowling alley.
However, Wenatchee High School Girls’ Bowling Coach Jeremy Anders found a way to get things rolling, if you will, this past week.
With Eastmont Lanes closed for nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anders and assistant coach Jennifer Thacker were able to set up a portable bowling alley in the WHS auxiliary gym.
They used two sets of six lanes purchased by the Wenatchee Valley Bowling Association for use in local elementary schools.
The lanes are 20-feet long instead of the normal 60 feet. The bowling balls are normal size but are made of rubber with a hollow core, weighing only a couple of pounds, inside of the normal 12-to-15 pounds. The pins are plastic with a little sand inside for weight.
“Most of the girls haven’t touched a bowling ball during that time. We were trying to think of a way to get them active, so when May rolls around and bowling is good to go, we are ready,” Anders said.
Anders said they are not working on scores, just timing and release point. So far, after two practices, it has worked out really well. He feels like the girls are getting their timing back.
The biggest thing you can lose in bowling is your timing, he said.
“It was nice to be with the girls and have that camaraderie with them. It was different not to be at an actual bowling alley. It was kind of weird to be in the gym throwing a rubber ball and plastic pins,” said Assistant Coach Jennifer Thacker.
Thacker said the muscle memory is coming back on how to work arms and legs together. In the beginning, she said some girls did not which foot to start with.
After all, it has been nine months without bowling, which for many is the longest stretch of time without bowling in their young lives.
“Kyla Hankins has been bowling since she was 5 or 6 years old. I coached her at the bowling alley. I’ve known her. This is the longest she’s ever gone without bowling. She bowled year-round,” Thacker said.
So far, there are eight girls on the team, Anders said. The pandemic has hurt recruiting because he can’t visit girls at lunch or scout talent at the bowling alley. Right now, he’s depending on team members inviting other girls to play.
“The nice thing about bowling is you can come with no experience. I’ve seen girls start as freshmen with no experience and start on varsity as juniors. It’s a great sport to learn,” Anders said.