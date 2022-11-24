WENATCHEE — The students in Paula Lamanna’s class are shaky. Their balance is bad. They battle depression. And their muscles are eager to atrophy.

Parkinson’s disease will do that to a person.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?