EAST WENATCHEE — Police arrested a 13-year-old after he allegedly pulled a knife on an 11-year-old during an argument at the Eastmont Park pump track Sunday afternoon.
Video of the incident shows the 13-year-old sitting on the pump track without a bike, according to an East Wenatchee Police Department news release. An argument started after the boy was asked to move.
The 13-year-old then pulled a folding knife out of his pocket and started walking toward the 11-year-old he was arguing with, according to the release. Police say the blade was roughly 4- to 5-inches long. A witness estimated the knife was a couple feet from the 11-year-old’s face.
The 13-year-old fled on foot from arriving officers. Officers arrested the boy nearby and booked him into the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault.