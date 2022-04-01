CHELAN — Sometimes the answer is in front of you all along.
Brad Wilson, the current principal of Lake Chelan High School, was tapped Thursday by the district’s board to lead Chelan when current superintendent Barry DePaoli retires. Wilson takes over for DePaoli on July 1.
John Belcher, the principal at Mount Si High School, was the other finalist. Chelan has around 1,250 students, 200 employees and 100 teachers.
Wilson wrote in a Friday morning email he is thankful for DePaoli's mentorship, and will use him as a source of guidance in the future.
“As I finish this school year as Chelan High School principal and throughout the summer, my goal is to listen to and learn from as many students, staff, families, and community members as possible regarding parts of our district that I am less familiar with,” Wilson wrote. “The Chelan community is special in its caring for our youth, and I am certainly honored to be selected as our next superintendent.”
Wilson holds an undergraduate degree and superintendent credential from Washington State University and a master’s degree from the University of Arizona. He was recently recognized as the 2022 Washington State Principal of the Year by the Association of Washington School Principals.
Wilson took part in a final round of interviews and a community forum Tuesday. He and the board will now begin contract negotiations, and formal contract approval is expected to take place during the board’s April 12 meeting.
“I look forward to working with our board of directors to detail our strategic planning process so that we are always moving forward as a learning organization while striving for success with each student each day,” Wilson wrote. “Additionally, I will prioritize learning our district systems regarding finance, maintenance & operations, transportation, and foodservice.”
Wilson plans to be on each campus weekly to connect with kids, their families and the district’s staff.
“Everyone in our district is here to positively impact kids, and it is my charge to build teams that allow us to do so by having schools at the preschool through 12th grade that are safe, supportive, and spirited,” he wrote.
Outgoing Superintendent Barry DePaoli announced his retirement in January. He will leave the district in June after six years in the role and 22 years in Chelan.
