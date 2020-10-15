WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee-based nonprofit Brave Warrior Project will be hosting a virtual auction Sunday through Saturday to help raise money for local children with special needs, chronic illness and cancer.
Brave Warrior provides activities, support groups and other resources for children.
Funds raised from the auction will help Brave Warrior serve those who are most vulnerable in the community, according to a news release by the organization. The nonprofit initially planned for the auction to be in-person but opted to be online due to COVID-19.
Some of the items to be auctioned off include an at-home beer brewing kit, a custom longboard, a stay at Campbell's Resort by Lake Chelan and produce from the Rhubarb Market.
Those interested in the auction can view items for sale and place bids at thebravewarriorproject.com.