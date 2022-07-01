Brethren Church in Wenatchee is sold after a rich history spanning 100 years

WENATCHEE — In the 1940s, when Leanne Ford was growing up in Wenatchee’s Church of the Brethren, she couldn’t have imagined that her vibrant church would dwindle in membership.
She also couldn’t have imagined that the congregation would end up selling the brick church that both sets of her grandparents helped build 100 years ago.
“We had 200 people on a Sunday morning and we had a really strong youth group with about 50 kids,” says the 83-year-old Wenatchee woman. “There was a bunch of Sunday school classes for adults of all ages.
“There was a lot going on. We were strong, vibrant.”
Today, the Wenatchee Brethren Baptist Church United has sold its historic church on Okanogan Avenue and is renting space from the new owners, Trinity Church.
Membership, at a high in the mid 200s in the 1960s and 70’s, is down to 75. The average age is 77, says Joe Roy, the lay head of the church, which has been without a pastor for a year and is worshipping with guest pastors.
“We are an aging church,” he says.
Ford, Roy and his wife, Merry, are hard-pressed to say what went wrong.
“We didn’t attract young families with young children,” Ford says. “Membership dwindled as time went by. People got older and died and young people didn’t come. It's been a long, slow evolution. “
“It started out as a farming group and people stayed on the farm and in the church,” Merry Roy says. “But in our children’s generation, they moved to different places.”
One possible reason for lagging membership was the turnover of two pastors in the last 20 years, which was concerning to some younger people in the congregation, Ford and Merry Roy says.
Attendance also took a hit during the pandemic, when the church stopped meeting in person. Also drawing young people away has been the allure of large churches in the Wenatchee Valley, such as Grace City and Sage Hills Church.
Earlier this summer, the Brethren Church closed its sale of the church on Okanogan Avenue to the Trinity Church. Joe Roy says the congregation sold the building and land for 10 percent of the $1.7 million that it was appraised at.
“We wanted them to have the capital to do this,” Roy says.
The sale is a swap of roles for the two churches. For the past 10 years, Trinity has rented space from the Brethren.
“They are a gift from God,” Joe Roy says. “They are a strong church with lots of young families and we get along very well with them. We wanted to ensure this being a house of worship and not a building that was torn down for someone to build apartments.”
The church has a long legacy of helping struggling people.
It was the driving force behind the creation of the Mustard Seed Neighborhood Center, which offered child care to low-income families. That facility operated for 25 years until closing in 2014.
The church was also instrumental in the construction and management of Garden Terrace, which offers apartments to low-income people. Members of the Brethren Church are still on the governing board of the facility at Fifth and Emerson streets. The nonprofit organization is subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The church got its current name in 1979 when the Brethren merged with a group of American Baptists.
Joe Roy says the Brethren church could not do such a construction and management project like Garden Terrace today.
“We don’t have that energy,” he says. “People could not take that on. We are not on the leading edge like we were then.”
The Brethren today continue their decades-long efforts to help struggling people locally, nationally and internationally.
Ford was administrator at Garden Terrace from 1993 to 2009.
She grew up as the granddaughter of O.E. and Effie Heminger, who came from North Dakota to grow fruit in the Sunnyslope area; and Ernest and Laura (Deal) Neher, who came from Indiana to Sunnyslope, also to grow fruit. The grandparents moved to the area in about 1908.
They were part of an influx of Brethren who took the Great Northern Railroad up on its offer to transport them cheaply to farmlands in Eastern Washington. Brethren members also settled in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Joe Roy joined the Brethren church in 1975, when there were 250 people on the membership rolls. He says he was drawn to the church “because of its stand on social justice. Members believe in non-violent conflict resolution and social justice for minorities and a balance of equity and wealth.”
Merry Roy says “the church as a whole is very conservative. The idea of simple living is what attracted us.”
“The Brethren believe that the New Testament is our creed,” Joe Roy says.
The Brethren congregation hopes to find a permanent pastor soon, Roy says.
The three members say people should consider joining them if they like to worship with a smaller group that shares friendships, a love of God and the New Testament.
Merry Roy calls the Brethren Church a welcoming place.
“We are supporting each other in our walk with Jesus,” she says. “Some people see the value in a small church where you are participating and not sitting back and listening to a show; and here you know the people you are worshipping with. We are committed to each other. It’s like a family.