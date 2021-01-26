BREWSTER — The Brewster Public Library will close for a month as the city of Brewster and NCW Libraries upgrade flooring, shelving, and furniture.
Library patrons are encouraged to use libraries in Pateros and Bridgeport for curbside pickup and book returns, NCW Libraries said in a news release. Books can also be mailed.
During the closure at the Brewster branch, expanded Wi-Fi will be offered 600 feet around the exterior of the building so patrons can drive up and connect there.
With a library card, you still have full access to the district’s online resources, including eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, newspapers and magazines, learning resources, and more. For more information, go to ncwlibraries.org.