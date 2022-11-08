BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man convicted of damaging a store during a 2019 burglary must be resentenced after an appellate court found prosecutors didn’t prove property damages fit the charge.

Stacy A. Haines broke into M&R Supermarket in Bridgeport three times Dec. 26, 2019, where he stole cigarettes and damaged property before selling some of the cigarettes to a clerk at a nearby convenience store, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.





