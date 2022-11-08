BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man convicted of damaging a store during a 2019 burglary must be resentenced after an appellate court found prosecutors didn’t prove property damages fit the charge.
Stacy A. Haines broke into M&R Supermarket in Bridgeport three times Dec. 26, 2019, where he stole cigarettes and damaged property before selling some of the cigarettes to a clerk at a nearby convenience store, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Haines, 41, was found guilty at trial in March 2021 of three counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking stolen property, and first-degree malicious mischief. Judge Brian Huber sentenced him to seven years in prison.
Haines appealed his conviction and on Tuesday the state Court of Appeals Division III reversed his conviction of first-degree malicious mischief.
At trial, Douglas County prosecutors argued that M&R Supermarket lost more than $10,000 in stolen goods and damaged property, but didn’t differentiate between the two and only provided evidence of $4,412 in property damage, according to the appellate court’s decision.
Judge Rebecca L. Pennell ruled that prosecutors didn’t provide sufficient evidence to show Haines caused property damage in excess of $5,000, the threshold for first-degree malicious mischief. She remanded Haines’ case to Douglas County Superior Court for resentencing. A resentencing date has not been set.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone