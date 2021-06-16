BRIDGEPORT — A request to recall the entire Bridgeport City Council will be heard before a Douglas County Superior Court judge.
Bridgeport resident Michael Knox claims that the council has failed to provide promised spending reports tied to the Bridgeport Transportation Benefit District. Knox filed recall charges against the five-member council May 24 with the Douglas County Auditor.
The city established the district in 2016 to collect a $20 vehicle licensing fee from citizens to provide funding for transportation related projects and equipment, according to the state Auditor’s Office. Knox claims the council has not released required annual reports.
Named in the petition are city council members Matthew Schuh, Mike Bjornstad, Jacqueline Hentges, Esiquio “Zeke” Martinez and Sergio Orozco.
A hearing at 1 p.m. Friday in Superior Court will examine the sufficiency of Knox’s claims.
The state auditor’s office published a report March 4, examining the district from Dec. 31, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019. The report stated, “nothing came to our attention in the areas we reviewed that caused us to believe the District was not in substantial compliance with applicable state laws, regulations, and its own policies, or had significant weaknesses in controls over the safeguarding of public resources.”