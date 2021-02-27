WENATCHEE — Judges chose Brooke Perez to be 2021’s Apple Blossom queen during the Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee.
The two princesses selected for 2021 include Kody Richards and Kamryn Fowler.
The Most Photogenic Award went to Brooke Perez, the Congeniality Award to Olga Murillo, the Community Involvement Award to Kamryn Fowler, the Achievement Award to Kody Richards and the Most Original Speech Award to Sophia Herdnandez.
Judges selected 10 finalists on Jan. 27. The chosen group then spent four weeks at coaching and rehearsal sessions preparing for pageant night. Parts of the training included speech tips and walking lessons.
Due to space capacity regulations, only families of finalists, outgoing Apple Blossom royalty as well as some supporters attended the event.