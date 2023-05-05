Phil Griesse, Cashmere, sits for a caricature drawing by Shane Manahan, Seattle, Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Apple Blossom Arts and Crafts Fair. Griesse was the Over The Line Art booth's first customer for the weekend. The fair at Memorial Park in Wenatchee is open through Sunday.
WENATCHEE — Two women carrying bags of kettle corn on Friday stopped by the tall shelves of the vendor for Sara’s Signs, a place they have shopped before at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Arts and Crafts Fair.
The fair opened Friday, but also opens 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee.
White tents selling handcrafted jewelry, candles, body products, gourmet delicacies and more surround the food fair, beer garden and Gesa Credit Union Entertainment Stage.
“Usually we get the Washington State University signs. I have four at my house,” said Carla Boyd of Wenatchee, while shopping with her adult daughter at Sara’s Signs. She was holding two Christmas decor signs with a deal of two for $20.
As for the weather, it cooled down to 58 degrees and was overcast on Friday afternoon. “We aren’t dripping sweat, I’m wearing three layers,” Boyd said.
By the Hair Claws tent, Pat Norton’s friend helped arrange her hair up in a twist with the colorful, wooden, two-pronged hair picks, decorated with turquoise and other stones. Norton got to pick out her own 70th birthday gift from the selection, made in Newman Lake.
The neighboring vendor for McCormick Jam Co., Dan McCormick of Fall City, was eager to talk about the jams made with local honey and raw sugar by his wife Sarah McCormick. A lady bought a jar of apricot jam for $15. He said the Apple Pie flavor is perfect for this festival.
A dentist from Enumclaw, Wendy Walker, bonded with a jeweler, since the gold wire wrap she creates with is similar to orthodontic soft wires. Walker had mainly “come to eat” at the park with her golfing friend.
The rich smell of kettle corn wafted through the air, while the Gayla Graves Band played popular songs like “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, and encouraged the crowd to play their air guitars while sitting on overturned Stemilt apple boxes in the lawn by the main stage.
Two young friends, both named Miriam, had just arrived at the fair and were browsing delicate silver jewelry by Holden Mountain Designs. The ladies, with Castellanos and Perez surnames, were looking for crystals, which were somewhere further into the park with small grab-bag stones and big chunks of rare minerals for sale. For food, they wanted curly fries and lemonade.
Greg Wilson was carrying a wrapped caricature portrait an artist had drawn of his young family. Wilson's wife Lauren said they were skipping the food fair after just eating brunch at The Wild Huckleberry. Their son Logan considered where their new art would hang, and agreed when his dad said, “somewhere special.”
