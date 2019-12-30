LEAVENWORTH — Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert will hold a community meeting from 3-5 p.m. Jan. 9 at Chelan County Fire District 3's station at 228 Chumstick Highway.
Residents can enjoy coffee while sharing ideas and asking questions.
Bridget Mire: 665-1179
on Twitter @bridget_mire
