WENATCHEE — Artists Heather Dappen and Ellen Smith paint murals in their spare time and together they teamed up to cover the 115-foot long, eight-foot high retaining wall overlooking the parking lot at the Wenatchee YMCA.
Their project began last summer walking around town looking at prospective sites. Out of the dozen that made their list, the YMCA in downtown Wenatchee accepted their proposal. “We always wanted to do this wall,” Smith said. They wrote grant proposals and won grants from the Icicle Fund and Woods Family Music and Art totaling $10,000.
Smith teaches art at Pioneer Middle School and Dappen is a freelance graphic designer. They met while working on the Collapse Gallery mural last summer. They maintain the Instagram account @fightthebeige.
A phrase fills the length of the wall in English and Spanish: “Better Together Mejor Juntos.” They see the wording as two aspects of Wenatchee but in one community. “I hope it brings out some feelings of empathy,” said Smith.
They say their favorite part of the project so far is listening to people’s comments as they walk by. Many try to pronounce the saying all in English. They think it will help the community’s white and Latin American population come together.
They’ve had some teenage volunteers who have helped them with the painting as part of the grant proposal but they’ve spent many hours on the site planning and painting, day and night. “It’s the biggest mural we’ve ever done together,” Dappen said. “We’re always looking for something bigger.”