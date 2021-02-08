WENATCHEE — The annual closure of Burch Mountain Road will happen Feb. 16 this year, a day later than normal because of the Presidents Day holiday.
The usual Feb. 15 closure of the gate at milepost 1.12 is designed to protect the road from damage during snowmelt and the seasonal freezing and thawing that goes with it. The road will reopen March 31.
The Burch Mountain Road closure is also a signal that other seasonal restrictions on Chelan County roadways are likely on the way, according to the Chelan County Public Works office.
“Seasonal snowmelt and runoff can soften roadways, potentially leading to costly damages,” according to a press release from the Chelan County Public Works.
Chelan County commissioners in January approved the official annual resolution allowing weight restrictions on roads. During the restrictions, emergency vehicles and school buses are still allowed, but vehicles exceeding the weight limits are restricted. Heavier vehicles that need to access restricted roads can apply for a free permit from the county engineer.
Freight haulers must submit applications by 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday for approval the following day. Applications for trips planned on a Monday must be submitted by 10 a.m. the previous Thursday.
No seasonal weight restrictions are currently in place. Restrictions will be posted and will be listed at wwrld.us/2ZbxdxH.