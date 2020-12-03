OKANOGAN — The state Department of Ecology has issued a burn ban in effect at 5 p.m. Thursday for the Okanogan Valley.
The stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor burning, the use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces, according to an Ecology news release.
Ecology called the ban due to forcased stagnant conditions that could trap air pollution in the Riverside, Omak, Okanogan and Malott areas. Residents are allowed to use wood burning devices only if it is their home’s single adequate source of heat.
Wood smoke particles can “easily get into people’s lungs, causing heart and breathing problems,” Ecology officials said in the news release. Cleaner certified stoves and pellet stoves are allowed.
A full list of ban information is available at ecology.wa.gov/burnbans. Residents who spot someone illegally burning can call 866-211-6284.