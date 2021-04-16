WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Fire Marshal is advising residents to take caution when burning debris.
“If you need to burn natural debris on your property, remember that last year’s grass is very flammable,” fire marshal Bob Plumb wrote in a news release.
Plumb issued a list of reminders to the public:
- Call the state Department of Ecology for the Daily Burn Decision at 800-406-5322, Option 1 then option 2 for Chelan County. No burning is allowed if wind speeds exceed 10 mph.
- Attended campfires are allowed at dispersed camping sites, private residences, and hosted campgrounds in approved campfire rings or pits. The campfire area must be clear of combustible material 36 inches in diameter around the campfire. Keep a shovel and water nearby.
- Debris burning of natural vegetation is allowed, but burning of garbage or building debris is not allowed. The maximum burn pile size is 4-foot by 4-foot and there must be a 10-foot diameter clear of flammable material around the pile. Water and a shovel must be on site.
- Burning of yard waste in Urban Growth Areas is prohibited.
- Outdoor burning of household trash at a home is not allowed. For homes outside Urban Growth Areas, only natural vegetation is allowed.
- Burn barrels are not permitted.
- Burns piles should always be attended by at least one person with the means to control the fire, like hand tools or water.
- Orchardists do not need a permit from Ecology to burn prunings or fire-blight like limbs or a few whole trees. However, a permit is required if an orchardist is tearing out and burning a large amount of trees.