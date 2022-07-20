A crew of six men with Jake's Custom Tile and Remodeling of Wenatchee remove a section of roof from Burts Barn on the Horse Lake Reserve on July 12. The hay and machinery barn, built in 1950, is being torn down and the material used to construct another barn near Monitor.
WENATCHEE — Burts Barn sat vacant in Horse Lake Reserve for decades, and now it's coming down.
Head contractor Jake Sadler and his team of six are working to dismantle the building. He said they hope to finish by Wednesday.
The old barn's loose beams could pose a threat to its frequent trespassers, the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust says, and power lines close to the roof create a potential for a wildfire on the site that is surrounded by dry vegetation.
Illegal activity near the barn started a wildfire in 2016, which led to the destruction of several other structures near the barn.
Sadler said he sees the danger in keeping the barn up, but he's sad to see the landmark go, saying he used to look at the barn from his childhood home and imagine he was in a Western film.
"I love barns, I'm an advocate for barns," he said. "I don't like to see them taken down." Material from the barn is being used to build another barn near Monitor.
Sadler said this is the only barn the Land Trust is taking down for now. Another in the area was built in 1905 and would be more dangerous due to its multiple levels and older materials.
Stewardship director David Morgan said in the Land Trust news release that he knows some people could be disappointed to see Burts Barn go.
"We hope they will understand the Land Trust's decision," Morgan wrote. "It's beautiful, and we wish we could leave it, but the risks are too great. But, we're happy to know that it will have a second life — nearby."
