ROCK ISLAND — A bus caught fire Friday while traveling along Highway 28 near Rock Island Dam.
The bus had no passengers and the driver escaped without injury, Trooper John Bryant with the State Patrol said Friday.
The fire was reported by a passerby at 1:14 p.m. near milepost 13, he said.
The bus driver smelled smoke and was able to pull the bus off onto a cross road called Sunrise Lane, Bryant said. The incident didn't close the highway.
Overheated brakes are the suspected cause of the fire, Bryant said.